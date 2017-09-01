UMass Amherst move-in weekend expected to cause delays

UMass Amherst students are heading back to school which will cause delays in traffic to the start of Labor Day weekend.

On Friday, students packed their bags and headed back to campus as early as 7:30 a.m.

Anyone who is planning on entering the UMass campus should use Route 116, Rocky Hill Road, or North Pleasant Street to enter Amity Street.

Northbound traffic on University Drive starting on Amity Street and on Sunset Avenue starting on Fearing Street will be prohibited during move-in hours.

Traffic will be able to access that area at 4 p.m. on Friday and at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

On Sunday, traffic heading on Commonwealth Avenue in front of the Commonwealth Honors College residential community will be moved to the southbound side and two lanes will be open. The northbound side will be used for students moving in.

Parents and students should be aware of delays heading into Amherst as road work continues along the roundabout on the intersection of Triangle and East Pleasant Streets.

