Gen. Pierce Bridge between Greenfield and Montague closed for emergency repairs

Emergency repairs have caused a Franklin County bridge to be closed for part of the day Friday.

Greenfield officials said that MassDOT will be out at the General Pierce Bridge, which connects Montague and Greenfield over the Connecticut River, making emergency bridge deck repairs.

"Due to the location of the distressed deck area, near the centerline, the bridge will have to be closed during the repairs," according to a statement from the Greenfield mayor's office.

The bridge is expected to reopen around 5 p.m. Friday.

