Construction underway for highly anticipated Greenfield parking garage

Construction is already underway for a highly anticipated parking garage in Greenfield.



The area is normally filled with parked cars, and with nearly 300 spots coming to the soon-to-be 3-story parking garage, the mayor said the downtown area is gong to shine like never before.

Mayor William Martin told Western Mass News most of the work will be underground, as utilities are relocated and added; closing Oliver Street until the winter.

"The construction is a challenge in that we're dealing with 150 [to] 160 year old infrastructure that's 24 feet below ground," Mayor Sullivan noted.



Plans for the garage go back a decade in town, as officials have worked hard to find a way to remove congestion downtown, all to benefit local businesses.



"Facilitate continued economic development in the area. It will take care of the parking space crunch that we have now," Mayor Sullivan added.



Matt Ashby has lived in Greenfield for 6 years.

He told Western Mass News with a busy train and bus station directly across the street from the garage, the future of Greenfield looks promising.



"In terms of the trains coming through that are going all the way to New York and such, people are going to be using that more and more, so I think it would help obviously to have more parking down here," Ashby continued.



Rates for the garage will be similar to meters in town which will be announced as the project nears it's end.

Governor Charlie Baker calls the project a chance to revitalize the historic downtown, while creating jobs for crews putting this garage into place.

