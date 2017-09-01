2 face drug, firearm charges following Northampton apartment raid

Two men are facing a long list of firearm and drug charges after their Northampton apartment was raided early Friday morning.

Northampton police identified the suspects who lived at an apartment on 187 Main Street as 31-year-old Casey Edward Howard and 37-year-old Derek Robert Woofenden.

Northampton police,members of the Northwestern D.A.’s office, along with Members of the State Police Special Tactical Operationsalso conducted the raid around 3:36 a.m.

The State Police S.T.O.P. team entered the apartment first due to “the high risk of the service and the possibility that the suspect possessed firearms,” said Chief Jodi Kasper.

Officers allegedly discovered 57 heroin bags, 52 oxycodone pills, approximately 5 pounds and 21 plants of marijuana, a shotgun, a 17mm rifle, and ammunition.

Casey Howard was charged with:

Possession of a Shotgun without an FID Card

Possession of a 17 Millimeter Rifle without an FID Card

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card as a Person with Two Prior Convictions for Violent Crimes or Serious Drug Offenses (.50 caliber ammunition)

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card as a Person with Two Prior Convictions for Violent Crimes or Serious Drug Offenses (.308 caliber ammunition)

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card as a Person with Two Prior Convictions for Violent Crimes or Serious Drug Offenses (.45 caliber ammunition)

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card as a Person with Two Prior Convictions for Violent Crimes or Serious Drug Offenses (.300 caliber ammunition)

Possession of Heroin with Intent to Distribute, as a Second or Subsequent Offense (57 bags of heroin)

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, as a Second or Subsequent Offense (Approximately/estimated 5 pounds of marijuana)

Possession of Oxycodone with Intent to Distribute, as a Second or Subsequent Offense (52 Oxycodone pills)

Manufacturing Tetrahydrocannabinol, as a Second or Subsequent Offense (Marijuana in glass tube with butane)

Manufacturing/Cultivation of a Class D Substance, Marijuana, as a Second or Subsequent Offense (21 Marijuana Plants)

Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Laws

Mr. Woofenden faces the following charges:

Possession of Heroin with Intent to Distribute (57 bags of Heroin)

Possession of Oxycodone with Intent to Distribute (52 Oxycodone pills)

Manufacturing/Cultivation of a Class D Substance, Marijuana (21 Marijuana Plants)

Possessionof Marijuana with Intent to Distribute (Approximately/estimated 5 pounds of marijuana)

Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Laws

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.