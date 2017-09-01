Police: use caution, slow down near school zones

With school back in session in western Massachusetts, police departments are warning drivers to be careful on the roads, especially in and around school zones.

East Longmeadow has even posted a sign on Parker Street reminding drivers of the speed limit.



The morning routines are back in full swing. The kids are back in school and the school buses are back out.



"People need to remember that there's going to be several delays on their commute and allow for more time," said East Longmeadow Police Sgt. Daniel Bruno.



Outside the Mapleshade Elementary School on Parker Street in East Longmeadow, you'll see a sign put out by the East Longmeadow Police Department.

Its bright orange writing reminds drivers to slow down and lets them know the speed limit in the school zone.



"Fines are going to be levied against people who commit violations in those zones. We're going to step up our enforcement on that," Bruno noted.



Police want to remind you to keep a close eye on crosswalks and areas near schools.

Also, even though the bus has stopped picking up or dropping off the kids, police said to just wait a little longer.



"If people pass a school bus with the lights flashing or the stop sign out, it's a minimum $255 fine. Just slow down and be careful, be cautious of other kids walking or crossing the street, and please slow down when the buses stop," Bruno explained.



The National Highway Traffic Safety administration said that more school-age pedestrians have been killed during the hour before and after school than any other time of day.



"It's obviously a safety issue and people need to remember to be patient and remember it's only going to take another half of minute or minute out of their day or their commute. You just have to remember that and give enough time for the kids to cross," Bruno said.



Police said that the sign will be moved to various schools in town in the coming weeks, but just because the sign is gone doesn't mean you don't have to obey the rules.

Police added they will be increasing patrols in and around school zones in the coming months.

