Motorists hitting the road for the Labor Day weekend

New Englanders are squeezing in one last celebration before summer ends and that means heavy congestion on the highways and byways of western Massachusetts and beyond.

We are right now in the peak window for traffic, so if you’re getting ready to leave, your best bet is to wait until after 8 p.m.



"I’m actually going back to Albany, NY," said Evan Christner of Hartford, CT.

Highway hiccups and jams are a given as folks make their way to their Labor Day destinations.



Travel experts told Western Mass News that the peak hours are between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. and construction projects are on hold until Tuesday.



"Probably going to leave a little earlier than normal, probably going to hit a little bit of traffic," Christner added.

For those heading out tomorrow, the early bird will most likely catch a break.



"Often times, you miss a lot of the traffic because check-in times for hotels or for house rentals are usually later in the day," said Sandra Marsian with AAA Pioneer Valley.

For those heading south, you may find congestion near the exits for Bradley International Airport. About 16 million people are expected to catch a flight this holiday weekend.

However, planning ahead and knowing your route can make all the difference.



"I’m going to be spending time with family, so I say it's worth it," Christner explained.

For real time updates, download the Western Mass News app for the latest traffic conditions.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.