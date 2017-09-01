Local vineyard owner keeping eye on overnight temps

Friday night's colder then usual weather has many local farmers keeping a watchful eye on their crops.

The owners of the Glendale Ridge Winery in Southampton are pretty happy these days. The weather this summer has been good for their vineyards.

Tonight's forecast of 38 degrees is a bit unexpected, but Mary and Ed Hamel said that they're ready.



Glendale Ridge Vineyard in Southampton is tucked on a hill overlooking the Mount Tom range.



Ed and Mary Hamel told Western Mass News that it's the perfect spot for growing grapes, despite the challenges of New England weather.



"So anybody that's a farmer, and even though we're a vineyard we're still a farm knows that it's always a challenge. This year, the challenge was a lot of rain, cloudy days, not so much sun, but the last two weeks have been incredible," said Ed Hamel.



So incredible, some of their grapes are dripping off the vine, so harvest, at least in this part of the vineyard, will come early.



"So we think that we're probably going to begin harvesting in a couple of weeks...small batches at first," said Mary Hamel.



The Hamels have grown grapes here since 2010. Glendale Ridge Winery is undergoing a transformation and will open in the spring of next year under their own label, so this fall's harvest is critical.

Tonight's cold weather is concerning and they'll certainly keep an eye on the thermometer once the sun sets.



"As long as things don't freeze, and I don't think they will tonight, we'll be fine. The grapes are fine down to about 28 degrees this time of year," Ed Hamel added.



With the rest of the grapes still a month or so away from harvest and colder nights becoming more of a concern, the Hamels will take precautions where they can.



"We mow the grass low. We keep the grass low then that allows the heat to come out of the ground once we get toward frost," Ed Hamel noted.

Mary Hamel added, "It’s really beautiful and certainly, it’s a wonderful time to enjoy being at the vineyard."



The Hamels are counting on Mother Nature with close to 60 wine barrels, along with wood and stainless steels tanks, to fill of red and white varieties. They said their first offering of white wine will be ready by next spring.



