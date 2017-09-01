UMass freshmen move-in for new academic year

It’s freshman move-in day at UMass Amherst and that means traffic and emotions as parents send their students off to school - some for the first time.

There’s an excitement in the air at the flagship campus of the University of Massachusetts0.

The school’s organization of move-in day makes for little traffic and little confusion, but the streets are filled with parents and students getting ready for the new school year.



For the class of 2021, the highest achieving first-year class at UMass Amherst with an average grade point average of 3.89, the day is finally here.

“I’m very excited to decorate my room," said Clare Tedesco, a sports management major.

Tedesco, like many first-year students, is simply ecstatic and, like many, met her roommate online.



"We seemed to have similar schedules and she seemed nice enough, so we just kind of went for it," Tedesco added.

Some first-years, like education major Eoin Tierney, find a lot in common with these online roommates.



“My roommate’s name is Eoin too, actually," Tierney said.



Freshman students are concerned with choosing their college majors.



“It’s education, so I’m excited about that," Tierney explained.



Meanwhile, parents have other concerns.



“Hopefully, I can keep the tears until the car ride home," said Neisa, Tierney's mother.

Neisa told Western Mass News the emotions are running high as she sends her oldest child off to college.



“It’s been ongoing for a month since high school graduation, so it’s a lot," Neisa noted.



The parking lots were full, but the traffic, though, was no problem.

For all parents, it’s a day of change

“I’m getting used to the idea, but he’s so happy and he has so many friends here from home that that’s making it a lot easier," Neisa added.

In addition to this being the highest achieving first-year class, it’s also more diverse and has a higher in-state enrollment than last year.

