Holiday weekend motorists greeted with higher gas prices

Fuel prices are soaring, as millions gas up ahead of the holiday weekend.

An uptick comes as Harvey has shut down the heart of America's oil production.

Usually, drivers pay a little extra on holiday weekends, but now, the cost is expected to rise substantially higher.

Harvey has drivers stretching their wallets as gas prices continue to climb

"It's like just the other day it was," said Randall Negron of Springfield.

Karl Petrick, economics professor at Western New England University, added, "We've seen on average a 10 to 15 cent rise in price in the U.S. and that is expected to go up a little more."

Petrick said that this is just the beginning and the timing is far from perfect.

"It's one of the busiest travel weekends, so demand for gas is very high at a point where the shipping of gas has been disrupted. We're expecting an overall 25 cent increase when all is said and done," Petrick added.

There is some promising news when it comes to production.

"The port of Houston is opening today, so shipping can catch up," Petrick explained.

In fact, port officials estimate that about 25 percent of refining capacity in the region is back to business.

"Get the gas now before it goes up too much," said Ron Spaulding of Springfield.

However, Petrick told Western Mass News that gas supply companies took full advantage of the situation.

"Certainly, gas companies responded fairly quickly to the hurricane before it really would have been felt," Petrick said.

The coming days and weeks will reveal more about how long the rise in prices will persist, but for now, "it's pretty high, but I guess we have to deal with it," Negron added.

Exactly when the refineries will be back online is still up in the air.

