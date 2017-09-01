Heavy police presence seen on Taylor St. in Pittsfield

Officers from several agencies have converged upon Taylor Street in Pittsfield.

Our crew reports seeing the Berkshire County Law Enforcement Task Force unit at the scene, as well as police tape around one home.

Members of the Pittsfield Police Department and Mass. State Police are also on-scene.

Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn referred questions from Western Mass News to the Berkshire County District Attorney's office.

Calls to the D.A.'s office and Mass. State Police have not yet been returned.

