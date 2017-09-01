Officials: Pittsfield man dies after being shot by police

A Pittsfield man has died after being shot by police Friday afternoon following a reported confrontation with officers.

Fred Lantz, spokesperson for the Berkshire County District Attorney's office, told Western Mass News that 36-year-old Daniel Gillis of Pittsfield was shot by Pittsfield Police Officer Christopher Colello after responding to a call for assistance with a domestic incident around 1 p.m. Friday

CPR was administered by police at the scene and Gillis was taken to Berkshire Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Preliminary information from civilian witnesses reportedly indicated that Gillis was upset after being fired from his job earlier in the day and was intoxicated.

"Gillis initially confronted officers at the front door of the residence and, after refusing to let them in, armed himself with a knife," Lantz said.

Gillis's girlfriend was reportedly able to get the knife away from him and ran outside to throw it out.

Lantz added that Gillis "briefly barricaded himself inside the residence, but then armed himself with a second knife and exited the rear door and confronted the officers in the side yard."

"The incident, including Gillis's confrontation with and eventual charging at officers, were confirmed by the civilian witnesses and a video taken by a bystander," Lantz explained.

The D.A.'s office noted that nearly seven years ago, Officer Colello was involved in the shooting of another civilian.

Lantz said that in November 2010, Colello and other officers responded to a 911 call at the Dalton home of Michael Barry. Investigators said that Barry had doused himself, another person, and the house with gas, then fled into the woods.

Barry then confronted Colello in the woods and was shot after reportedly refusing police orders to stop and show his hands.

Barry survived and later pleaded guilty to several charges. He was sentenced to two years probation with conditions.

"An investigation into the shooting conducted by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the District Attorney's office concluded that Officer Colello had not acted improperly in discharging his weapon," Lantz explained.

The investigation into Friday's incident is ongoing by troopers assigned to the D.A.'s office, who are being assisted by the State Police Firearms Identification and Crime Scene Services, chemists from the State Police Crime Lab, the Berkshire County Sheriff's Department, and Pittsfield Police.

