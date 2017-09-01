Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha

Friday marked the first day of celebrations of Eid al-Adha and Springfield took part.

Muslims throughout the world celebrate the holiday with morning prayers followed by festivities during the day.

Today, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno joined members of the Baitus Salaam Mosque for the celebration.

Members presented the mayor with a donation to the Houston Mayor's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

