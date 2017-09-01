Springfield man convicted for 2015 murder

A Springfield man has been convicted for a murder that occurred over two years ago.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's office, said Ricardo Valentin was found guilty by a jury Friday of second degree murder for the 2015 death of David Guasp.

Guasp was killed on High Street in Springfield on August 29, 2015.

"My sympathy continues to be with Mr. Guasp’s family as they deal with this tragic loss. I would like to thank the Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit and Assistant District Attorney Matthew Green for their diligence and hard work in seeing this case through to a conviction and a just result," Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said in a statement.

Valentin will be sentenced on Wednesday, September 6.

