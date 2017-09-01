Fire officials prepare students for off-campus living

College students are back from summer break.

At UMass Amherst, upperclassmen are moving into off-campus apartment complexes and the Amherst Fire Department wants students to make sure their apartments are safe.

It’s been a busy day in Amherst as first-year students move into on-campus dorms and upperclassmen into their off-campus residences.

Fire officials are now working on spreading the word about fire safety.



Moving into your new apartment is the best time to make sure the smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are in working order. That’s according to the state fire marshal’s office.



“We have a lot of good landlords in this town, but we have some that aren’t as good as they should be," said Amherst Fire Chief Tim Nelson.



Nelson told Western Mass News that his department is working with UMass officials on a fire safety initiative for those living off-campus.



“Basic fire safety and that comes down to knowing two ways out of where you live," Nelson explained.



Since 2006, 100 percent of all campus related fire deaths have occurred in off-campus housing.



“It’s up to us to make sure that we keep people safe period. This is supposed to be the best four years of your life," Nelson noted.



Marco Petrosillo, a UMass student living off-campus, added, "I didn’t think about it, but now, it’s definitely on my list.”



Maybe you’re like Petrosillo - the thought hasn’t even crossed your mind.



“I just got here. I still have to unpack all my stuff, so that’s probably the last on my list," Petrosillo said.

Nelson told us that if you’re not sure whether they’re working properly, call up the Amherst Fire Department and they’ll come down and check.

“Don’t be afraid to call us," Nelson said.

Nelson told us that one of the most common causes of off-campus fires is from cooking. That’s why his department is working on bringing basic fire safety education to the students.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.