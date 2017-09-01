West Springfield hosts annual police block party

The community descended on the West Springfield town common Friday for their annual police block party.

It's a chance for the police to strengthen their relationship with West Side families.

Many came out in the great weather to enjoying good food, face painting, and even a bounce house.

The block party in West Springfield is part of National Night Out.

The goal is for the police to establish connections with the community and build trust.

West Springfield Sgt. Brian Pomeroy told Western Mass News that with everything going on across the nation, we need to continue to strive for unity.

"Especially in light of all the events that has happened in the country between the police and the public, we just want to bridge that gap and make it so the police and community can work together to better combat crimes and make the streets safer for everyone," Pomeroy noted.

Kids were able to bond with officers by interacting with them and posing for pictures together next to police cruisers.

Educational activities, such as child identification kits, were also available.

The event continues until 8 p.m.

