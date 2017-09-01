Ware business collecting donations for Harvey victims

People in communities all across the country have opened their wallets and shared supplies with those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

The same can be said in western Massachusetts, where an auto repair shop is opening its garage to donations.

You can expect to find a lot of things inside an auto body shop, but probably not things like toiletries and diapers, but that's what is at RT's Welding in Ware, where donations have been pouring in since Tuesday to help the victims of Harvey.

Boxes seen near the entrance to the shop are just a small sample of the donations that have been coming in to this area, including things like diapers, school supplies, and clothing.

The company said that they've been working with a company down in Maryland, who is talking with FEMA to find out what folks on the ground need in that area and there's still time to donate if you're interested.

"We will be here starting at 8 a.m. tomorrow. The drop-off deadline is right around noon, if you can try and get here by noon, one o'clock the latest. We'll be here tomorrow hoping everyone can bring their last minute donations," said Kara Dempster.

The time that that convoy is coming to pick up supplies is Saturday at noon, so make sure you can get stuff dropped off before that takes place.

