Westfield police investigate two officer-involved crashes

Route 20 in Westfield has reopened after two separate crashes involving police officers Friday night.

Westfield Police said the road was closed in both directions near the West Springfield line around 7:45 p.m. after a crash involving a police cruiser and another car.

While responding to the scene, another officer, who was on foot, was hit by a car, according to police.

Police said both officers were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crashes is still in the early stages.

No word on if any charges will be filed.

