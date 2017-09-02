Driver killed in crash on Holyoke Road in Westfield

The Westfield Police Department is investigating a fatal accident on Holyoke Road this morning.

Lt. Bard told Western Mass News they were called to the scene around 5:05 a.m.

The driver in the single vehicle crash died as a result of the crash.

Police say he is an adult male, but further details regarding his identity were not released.

The Westfield Police Traffic Bureau is actively investigating at the scene.

Western Mass News has a crew on the way.

Stay with us for the latest details. Western Mass News starts on ABC40 at 7 a.m. and we'll be updating this story as more information emerges.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.