Police identify driver killed in Westfield crash

Westfield police have identified the 21-year-old man who was killed in a car accident early Saturday morning.

The driver, who was identified as Cameron J. Walker of Westfield died in the accident on Holyoke Road that occurred around 5:30 a.m.

Holyoke Road was closed for several hours while the Westfield Police Traffic Bureau and State Police investigated the crash.

Although the cause of the accident has not been released, our crew on scene confirmed with authorities the victim's vehicle was found in the woods.

Western Mass News was told Mr. Walker was the only person in the vehicle.

Neighbors on Holyoke Road told Western Mass News Holyoke Road can be tough at times and that speed is sometimes an issue.

