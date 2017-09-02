Western Mass Brews: Pumpkin beer and wine just in time for fall weather

Welcome back to this week's Western Mass Brews. Yes, it is still summer but some of us are ready for fall. Time to talk, pumpkin beer! Joining us now is Michael Brunelle from Table and Vine.

Western Mass News reporter Mary Cate Mannion talked with him about all things pumpkin...Read on!

MB: Good Morning and Happy Autumn I guess? Almost there.

MC: It seems like you brought a wide range.

MB: This is just a small selection of what we have a lot of breweries are hopping on board this and for beer people I think this is the most exciting time of the year. The fall releases are out and you can get back into big beers again.

MC: I love it and I think it's appropriate to start with what I think is what I call the OG pumpkin beer.

MB: They are definitely the original they have come to mark they are the big doh in the house if you will. Shipyard pumpkin head ale brewed in South Burlington VT. Gives you just the right essence of Pumpkin but you still know you are drinking beer.

MC: Definitely and it's pretty light too. And this one is pretty funny and appropriate with the name for Halloween coming up.

MB: Very fun local writer Steven King a bit of a play on that Roadsmary's Baby, it's Two Roads Brewery in CT. This one is unique because they age the beer in rum barrels so it gives it more body and a bit of that boozy flavor without much added alcohol.

MC: Like this one Imperial Pumpking and it means it when they say king!

MB: It's almost pumpkin pie in a bottle it has those pumpkin pie spices real pumpkin flavor and it packs a whallop... wow.

MB: If you think this packs a punch...this is my favorite beer of the series also from Southern Tier this is called Warlock and this is an imperial stout with pumpkin spices added into it, This is your dessert. Instead of having a slice of pie at 400 calories have one glass of beer with about 400 calories.

MC: These next ones are interesting because when I think of pumpkin I have tried pumpkin beer but what else have you brought?

MB: Well being the 'pumpkin guy' at Table and Vine I had to bring some pumpkin wine. These are local wines that we carry at the store one is from La Tre Em, this is a winery from New Marlboro, MA out in the foothills of the Berkshires. Then there is Hardwick ones, also have a pumpkin wine and they are out near the Quabbin Reservoir.

MC: That's awesome and are they similar to white wine characteristics?

MB: Yes white wines with pumpkin spices added to them. Subtle, you know you're drinking wine but it has a bit of that fall flavor to it.

MC: And the packaging can't beat it. And if you're serving up some pumpkin beer and want to take it to the next level...

MB: You have to go for the pumpkin rimmer. Cinnamon and sugar and all you do is take any kind of fruit or citrus and you just want to get adhesive this is like the binder. Run the fruit around, tap it down rotate and it takes about 10 seconds..

MC: And you went to fancy in no time at all. Thank you Michael for stopping by, these are great some might go missing from the set...next week we will be talking about Oktoberfest beers...but for now we will be right back!

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.