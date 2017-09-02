MDA 'Fill the Boot' drive this weekend with local firefighters

Firefighters from at least 2 western Mass. communities are collecting money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association this weekend.

You will find them on Riverdale Street in West Springfield and Boston Road and Parker Street in Springfield both Saturday and Sunday.

The MDA 'Fill the Boot' drive goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

"For more than 60 years, Fill the Boot has been a strong fire fighter tradition – giving families with muscular dystrophy in hometowns across America hope for the future and support for today," the statement reads on the firefighters.mda.org website.

The money raised will go to help both kids and adults suffering from muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases, to "live longer and grow stronger."

So don't forget to donate if you see these firefighters out holding boots and want to help. For more information click here.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.