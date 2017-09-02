Red Cross: Harvey victims may be displaced until Christmas

The Red Cross in Springfield has been training 35 new volunteers all day today as the devastation in Texas continues from Hurricane Harvey.

While donations have been coming in to the Red Cross chapter of western Massachusetts, volunteers are needed as well.

"If you can't give financially to the Harvey effort, there's ways you can help here in Massachusetts by becoming a volunteer," says executive director, Jen Garrutti.

Thousands of people in Texas remain in shelters more than a week after Harvey began it's path of destruction ...and it could be months before they return home.

"Now is the time. We are going to see videos for a while and then they will go away and these people will not be set up or done for a long time to come, so you can help. You don't have to leave or go to Texas," Garrutti notes.

She says there has been speculation that the victims of Harvey could be displaced until Christmas.

If you want to help financially or are interested in becoming a Red Cross volunteer, click here for everything you need to know.

