Turners Falls paper mill announces employee layoffs

A paper company that’s been in business since 1839 plans on laying off their employees in Turners Falls.

The Southworth Company said it's because they've had financial troubles during current operations with secured lenders.

Their location in Seattle, Washington will also be effected.

The company’s paper mill in Agawam served to produce custom runs of paper from a wide range of fibers and colors.

In a press release sent to Western Mass News, the company didn’t announce how many people would be without work.

They said the company will help find jobs for those that will be laid off.

