Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Granville

Police arrested a man in Granville Friday night after he was stopped for speeding on Westfield Road.

According to a post on the Granville Police Department’s Facebook page, the officer stopped an unidentified driver who was caught speeding around 9:45 p.m.

During the stop the officer discovered the driver had an active warrant out of Westfield District Court.

Not only did the driver have an active warrant, police also discovered he was driving with a suspended license and was in possession of Oxycodone pills.

The driver was charged with possession of a Class B substance, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, and speeding in a posted zone.

They were booked at the police station and was released on bail and will appear in Westfield District Court.

