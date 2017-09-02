Springfield woman celebrates 105th birthday

Celebrations were underway on Saturday for a Springfield woman who turned 105 years old.

Music, food, friends, family, and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno surrounded Ms. Viola Sylvia Goodman at the Chez Josef in Agawam to celebrate her incredible milestone.

From now on, September 2 will be declared ‘Viola Sylvia Goodman Day’ in the city of Springfield.

Mayor Sarno said he was glad to be with Ms. Goodman on her big day and looks forward to be at many more in the future.

