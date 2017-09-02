Increasing clouds and not as cool tonight. Showers move in tomorrow

We hit a new record low this morning at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee. We dropped down to 34 degrees which shattered the old record of 37 set back in 1991. The good news is that temperatures will not be as cold tonight.

Clouds will increase and thicken up overnight but we should remain dry during the predawn hours. It will not be anywhere near as cold as it was last night as overnight lows should only drop back into the lower 50s.

Remnants of Harvey are on the way for Sunday. We begin cloudy with light showers that will transition into a steadier, heavier rain throughout the day. Rainfall amounts are looking like a half inch to 1 inch here in western Mass, give or take a few tenths. Some thunder may be in the mix as well, however severe weather is not expected. Winds will be out of the east-southeast at 10-20mph with some higher gusts.

Low pressure exits Sunday night and we are beautiful for Labor Day with a sunny sky and temps in the low 80s! Our next weather system is on the way for midweek and out ahead of it we will get warmer and more humid Tuesday. A few showers roll in Tuesday night, then rain chances linger through Thursday as the front slowly moves east. Some heavy rain may occur as Gulf moisture is tapped.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.