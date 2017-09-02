Warren man claims someone stole his dog during wife's wake

A Warren man said he's heartbroken after he came home to find his dog stolen from his backyard.

Robert Kocis claims the dog was taken while was at the wake for his wife who had passed away in August.

Kocis told Western Mass News he was taking car of his wife Cindy ever since she became sick and was in and out of the hospital with several infections.

Now, he's trying to come to terms with the fact that someone might have stolen his dog right out of his backyard while he mourning the loss of his wife.



When he came home from the wake, he found the gate to his backyard open, and the fence to Jenna's kennel was also open.

"I went to the side porch and I'm like calling her name, and she always comes, she wouldn't come at all, I said oh man, she must of got out," said Kocis.

He discovered moments later that Jenna's leash was also gone.



"That was missing, so someone physically untied the leash to use that to put on the dog and whatever they did, if they took it or let her out I don't know," he added.



A report has been filed with Warren police. Western Mass News was told the detective who is assigned to the case will be working to find out more information this Sunday.

"I just don't know what else to do. The dog has been outside for two years, no one has ever messed with anything on my property," Kocis continued.

He hopes whoever took Jenna will bring her back, or hopes that she will come back on her own.

Rob said Jenna is a black giant schnauzer, who is about 3 feet tall, 2 feet long, and weighs 70 pounds.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Warren police at 413-436-9595.

