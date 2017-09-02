Riders on 'The Joker' get stuck Saturday evening - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Riders on 'The Joker' get stuck Saturday evening

AGAWAM, MA

It took crews at Six Flags New England a half an hour to fix an issue on The Joker roller coaster Saturday evening.

Jennifer McGrath, spokesperson for Six Flags New England told Western Mass News riders were stuck after the roller coaster didn't complete a full riding cycle and stopped midway.

Luckily, everyone was able to exit the ride safely. The ride was inspected by their maintenance team and is open to the public.

