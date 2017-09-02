Living room fire under investigation in Springfield - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Living room fire under investigation in Springfield

Posted: Updated:
Image Courtesy: Springfield FD Image Courtesy: Springfield FD
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Crews from the Springfield Fire Department responded to a living room fire inside a Kensington Avenue apartment Saturday night.

Dennis Leger, spokesperson for the Springfield Fire Department said the fire was reported shortly after 8 p.m.

He said the fire caused somewhere from $25,000 to $35,000 in damage. Luckily, no one was hurt and the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.