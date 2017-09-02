Living room fire under investigation in Springfield

Crews from the Springfield Fire Department responded to a living room fire inside a Kensington Avenue apartment Saturday night.

Dennis Leger, spokesperson for the Springfield Fire Department said the fire was reported shortly after 8 p.m.

He said the fire caused somewhere from $25,000 to $35,000 in damage. Luckily, no one was hurt and the fire remains under investigation.

