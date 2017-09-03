A damp and cool Sunday. Sunshine returns for Labor Day

Though temperatures this morning are about twenty degrees warmer than this time yesterday it's looking like a wet and cool Sunday. The good news is that sunshine and warmer temperatures arrive for Labor Day..

The remnants of Harvey are on the way for today. We begin cloudy with light showers that will transition into a steadier, heavier rain throughout the day. Rainfall amounts are looking like a half inch to 1 inch here in western Mass, give or take a few tenths. Some thunder may be in the mix as well, however severe weather is not expected. Winds will be out of the east at 5-15 mph and it will be a cool day with highs only in the lower 60s, which is about fifteen degrees below normal.

Low pressure exits tonight and we are beautiful for Labor Day with a sunny sky and temps in the low 80s! Our next weather system is on the way for midweek and out ahead of it we will get warmer and more humid Tuesday. A few showers roll in Tuesday night, then rain chances linger through Thursday as the front slowly moves east. Some heavy rain may occur as Gulf moisture is tapped.

Hurricane Irma continues to fluctuate in intensity as she churns through the Atlantic. She is currently a Category 3 storm with winds of 115 mph. Irma is forecast to strengthen over the next few days. While it's still to early to know if she will impact the United States interests in the Lesser Antilles will need to keep a very close watch on her.

