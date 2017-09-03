Firefighters, police called to structure fire in Springfield

Emergency crews are on scene of a structure fire in Springfield on Mattoon Street.
The Springfield Police Department confirmed with Western Mass News that they were called to the scene of a "working fire" at about 8 a.m.
They also said they are assisting the Fire Department on this call.
Mattoon St. is a side street, police say.
Further details weren't immediately available. Western Mass News has a crew on the way.
As soon as more details come into our newsroom we'll provide an update. Stay with Western Mass News online and on-air starting at 9 a.m. on ABC40 & FOX6 for all the latest details.
