Crash on Berkshire Ave. in Springfield, injuries reported

Emergency crews have responded to a crash scene on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield this afternoon.

This was around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Our crew on scene confirmed with the Springfield Police Department that it was a single-motor vehicle accident "with injuries."

No word on the extent of those injuries or if more than one person was hurt.

Traffic is getting by on one side as police and fire crews work the scene.

Further details weren't immediately available.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and as soon as new details emerge we'll provide an update.

