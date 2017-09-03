Police activity in the area of Commonwealth Ave. in Springfield

Lots of police activity spotted this afternoon in the area of Commonwealth Avenue in Springfield. This was around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Our crew on scene saw a number of officers with the Springfield Police Department as well as State Police.

We also saw shell casings on Commonwealth Ave.

No word yet if anyone was hit.

There was also a crashed car nearby on Dickinson Street and Trafton Road. Whether that's connected to what's going on on Commonwealth Ave. or not, is still to be determined.

We are working on getting more details about what exactly police are investigating.

