Shooting connected to two-car accident in Springfield

Springfield police confirmed with Western Mass News that a shooting took place on 50 Commonwealth Avenue this afternoon.

We were told the shooting is connected to a two-car accident that occurred on Dickinson Street and Trafton Road around 2 p.m.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, although the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

As of 5:30 p.m., no arrests have been made in connection to either incident.

Our crew on scene saw a number of officers with the Springfield Police Department as well as State Police.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and update with more information once it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.