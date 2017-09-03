Autopsy reveals how many times Pittsfield man was shot by police

36-year-old Daniel Gillis was shot to death by a Pittsfield police officer Friday afternoon after he charged at officers with a knife, according to the Berkshire D.A.’s office.

Fred Lantz, spokesperson for the Berkshire County District Attorney's office, told Western Mass News that Gillis was shot by Pittsfield Police Officer Christopher Colello after responding to a call for assistance with a domestic incident around 1 p.m. Friday

It was reported by witnesses that Gillis showed up to his girlfriend’s house upset after being fired from his job earlier in the day and was intoxicated.

At one point Gillis barricaded himself inside the home armed with a knife and exited the back door and confronted police in the side yard, according to the D.A.’s office.

A press release sent to Western Mass News said an autopsy conducted on Gillis this weekend revealed that he was shot seven times.

“The investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office: they are being assisted by the Massachusetts State Police Firearms Identification and Crime Scene Services Section, chemists assigned to the Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory, the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Department and the Pittsfield Police Department,” according to the Berkshire D.A.’s office.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.