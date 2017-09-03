Chicopee K-9 and police officer locate autistic 6-year-old boy

A Chicopee police officer and K-9 Kane located a 6-year-old autistic boy who suddenly went missing Sunday afternoon.

According to Officer Mike Wilk, the young boy went missing just before 3 in the afternoon in the area of Anderson Street.

Chicopee residents, along with Police Officer Romano and Kane started to search the child's back yard.

Kane began tracking a scent along the fence line of Westover and continued near the Outer Drive area where they found the boy found safe and sound.

The boy was examined and brought back to his parents.

“We would like to thank all the residents who assisted, and are grateful he was found, and returned safely,” Officer Wilk added.

