Showers ending tonight. Sunny and warm for Labor Day

It's been a rather cool and wet afternoon with periods of showers pushing through the region but the good news is that sunshine and warmer temperatures arrive for Labor Day..

Rain will taper to showers this evening before coming to an end later tonight. Some clearing will take place during the overnight as lows drop back into the lower to middle 50s.

We are looking beautiful for Labor Day with a sunny sky and temps in the low 80s! Our next weather system is on the way for midweek and out ahead of it we will get warmer and more humid Tuesday. A few showers roll in Tuesday night, then rain chances linger through Thursday as the front slowly moves east. Some heavy rain may occur as Gulf moisture is tapped.

Hurricane Irma continues to fluctuate in intensity as she churns through the Atlantic. She is currently a Category 3 storm with winds of 115 mph. Irma is forecast to strengthen over the next few days. While it's still to early to know if she will impact the United States interests in the Lesser Antilles will need to keep a very close watch on her.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.