Lemonade stand raises over $1K to help Hurricane Harvey victims

Residents across western Massachusetts continue to help those who have been affected by Hurricane Harvey.

On Sunday, two little boys, with some help from their mom, set up a lemonade stand at the Brimfield Elementary School to raise money for those in Texas.

Carter and Evan Schroth’s mother said she was originally planning on setting it up at their house, but figured having the stand at the school would help raise more money.

“We've all been talking about Hurricane Harvey, and what we could do to support the people down there, and doing a lemonade stand at our house, but we don't have a lot traffic near our house, so we contacted the principal here at Brimfield Elementary, and he said we could have it down here and had a lot of support from the town,” said Katie Poirier.

By the end of the day they helped raise $1,700. For anyone who would like to make a donation, please use a PayPal account and send funds to lemonadefortexas@yahoo.com

