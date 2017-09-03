Local college professor explains what N. Korea H-bomb means for the U.S.

North Korea claims to have successfully tested a hydrogen bomb.

The test was announced this weekend and it's the first test of a nuclear weapon since President Trump took office.

Tensions have been rising with North Korea and the United States after recent tests of long-rang missiles over recent months.

A local professor told Western Mass News he suspects the U.S. will begin to pursue more aggressive diplomatic actions.

"I think what you are going to see is a phased type of approach where they probably try to increase economic sanctions not only against North Korea, but against any country that is doing business with North Korea," said American International College Professor Gary Lefort.

President Trump tweeted out this afternoon regarding North Korea's hydrogen bomb test:

The United States is considering, in addition to other options, stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

Lefort believes that these sanctions will send a real message to North Koea that the U.S. does not support them developing and testing nuclear weapons.

He said so far that any diplomatic approach has not been successful because North Korea feels threatened by the U.S.

"That's the argument that North Korea is using. That they have developed this ability as a deterant against a potential attack on the part of the United States," Lefort continued.

He went on to say that the biggest question is now what is North Korea going to do next.



Their next move will determine what the United States and the United Nations will do moving forward.

