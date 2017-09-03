Single-car crash closes section of Granby Rd. in Chicopee - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

TRAFFIC ALERT

Single-car crash closes section of Granby Rd. in Chicopee

Posted: Updated:
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Chicopee police said Granby Road from Columba to Sophia Street is closed after a vehicle struck a light pole around 9:20 p.m.

Electrical wires are down, and CELD has been called to the scene.

Luckily, no serious injuries were reported. Chicopee police are advising drivers to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

