Kitten rescued after being stuck in Mass Pike highway connector tunnel

Massachusetts State Police along with members of the Animal Rescue League of Boston saved a cat’s life on Sunday.

A post on the Massachusetts State Police Facebook page has several pictures of a cat that was stuck in the Mass Pike connector tunnel in Boston.

They said several people called after they saw the cat walking around. Police shut down traffic to rescue her.

State Police said the kitty was in rough condition when they rescued her, and found she had lost some fur on her tail from a burn.

Thanks to a quick rescue effort by members of the ARL of Boston, her condition remains stable and she will be up for adoption in the future.

In their Facebook post they said they’re asking for people to come up with names to give her.

