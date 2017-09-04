A severe storm threat for late Tuesday

We saw a beautiful Labor Day across southern New England with abundant sunshine and temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. We have a milder night ahead with low temps dropping into the lower 60s for most with increasing clouds late and a continued breeze.

We are tracking a strong cold front moving down from the Great Lakes Tuesday and a subsequent severe weather threat. Ahead of this front, we will see another warm and more humid day Tuesday with highs getting into the lower 80s for most. Southwest wind will be a bit gusty at times throughout the day-especially when the cold front comes into the area. By the mid-afternoon and evening, this front will slowly move into western Mass with showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may be severe with damaging wind gusts and hail. There is also a flash flooding risk as numerous storms may train over the same areas.

With a ridge to our east and a trough to our west, our cold front will stall over southern New England Wednesday. This will keep a flash flood threat ongoing, but at this point only rain is in the forecast-so storms. Rainfall amounts could reach 2 inches, but the exact spot of the stalled front is tough to pinpoint-this is where the heaviest rain will fall.

A trough will settle over New England by the end of the week, which will kick the stalled front out to sea. Showers should come to an end Thursday, but we may see a few linger into Friday. Expect cooler temperatures with most in the lower 70s from Wednesday to Friday. High pressure will bring pleasant conditions for the weekend and we will again feel fall-like with some sunshine. Meanwhile, the Southeast US will be bracing for impacts from Irma.





