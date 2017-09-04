Late summer perfection for Labor Day

As Harvey's remnants exit northern New England, western Mass can expect mostly sunny skies and slightly above-average temperatures throughout Labor Day Monday. Humidity values will remain comfortable. No weather worries - perfect weather for Labor Day.



Overnight, a southerly wind will keep temperatures from falling too much. A few clouds will build tomorrow morning as attentions turn to a cold front passing through. Temperatures will be seasonably warm, in some places rising into the middle 80s. Humidity will also be on the rise, and could play a little role in a few showers and storms that arrive with that cold front passage. By mid-afternoon, the front will be near the Hudson River Valley on its way towards western Mass. Expect some showers and thunderstorms after dinner as the front stalls over New England.



Wednesday and part of Thursday look pretty rainy, with some totals reaching a inch or two by the time the front clears the area. Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning is when the bulk of the rain looks to arrive. The rain will keep temperatures in check for Wednesday as skies remain gray.



The rain should wind down by Thursday evening, just in time for the Patriots' home opener at Gillette Stadium.



Temperatures should remain seasonably cool heading into the weekend.



---

Hurricane Irma continues to churn in the Atlantic Ocean as it approaches the Lesser Antilles as a Category 3 storm. It will be very near Puerto Rico on Wednesday on its northwest track. As it stands right now, everyone from the Florida Keys to the Cape Cod coastline should be dusting off their storm kits. Even if this storm doesn't affect mainland U.S., it's still a good idea to make sure the storm kit is up-to-date.



