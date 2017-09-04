Report: Massachusetts among fittest states in the country

BOSTON (AP) - Massachusetts is one of the fittest states in the country.

A report published last week by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and Trust for America's Health found Massachusetts is the third least obese state with an adult obesity rate of just under 24 percent.

The report isn't all good news. It reveals a racial and ethnic divide in Massachusetts that's reflected nationally.

In Massachusetts the obesity rate for whites is just under 23 percent while for Hispanics the rate is more than 31 percent and for blacks, the obesity rate approaches 37 percent.

The rate is also higher among men- nearly 25 percent -than women- just over 21 percent.

Nationally, Colorado had the lowest adult obesity rate at 22 percent and West Virginia had the highest at nearly 38 percent.

