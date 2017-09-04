Apple picking season is back!

Nothing says fall like apple picking, mix in tractor rides, a winery and local products and you've got yourself a whole day of fun.

The good news? This year's crop is expected to make a full recovery following last year's drought.

It's the unofficial sound of fall at the Echo Hill Orchards & Winery in Monson, that sound of plucking fresh Cortland and Macintosh apples right off the tree, is welcome.

"We just had our opening day that was probably our best opening day we've had in years," says Christopher Krupczak, farmer at the orchard.

Customers arrived early to beat the holiday rush…

"Our first fall adventure with our little one!" explained Lauren Blair, from West Springfield.

A good sign, Chris says because they'll have plenty to choose from compared to last year with the drought.

"We had a real bumper crop this year and bumper crop means great crop. We got apple trees, branches snapping just too many apples!"

In just a few weeks' time it will be more than just Macintosh apples available for picking. With the likes of Golden Crimsons and Granny Smiths just a short, scenic tractor ride away.

It's what makes the Echo Hill Orchard & Winery different.

Families loading up and taking the short trip up the mountain for stellar views and even more selection.

"Everything is paid for after you get the bag and you go up on the tractor go pickin," Chris tells Western Mass News.

Not to mention the wine and local products.

"Parents like the winery too and they see we've got wine in the store," adds Chris.

For someone like Lauren Blair she'll be back creating new memories next year.

"We're starting the tradition with our good friends the Weiss family!"

