Blandford Fair marks 150th anniversary this holiday weekend

The 150th Blandford Fair is winding down today after an eventful weekend. Western Mass News got an inside look at the fun.

Food, fun, and everything in between the Blandford Fair has a long history that continues to be celebrated today.

"We just got here so we're kind of scoping it out and we thought it would be great to bring my granddaughter who's 4 years old," says fairgoer, Jack Cowles.

With a little something for everyone, it's hard to say what the best attraction is.

"My favorite part is probably the animals," Tristan Blackak tells us.

"My favorite part is the bouncy castle," Lucas Blackak adds.

"Mine's probably that behind us," explains Salvatore Martino.

"Every game," Mary Kate Stevens notes.

But one thing is certain - the fair has continued to bring smiles to generations for 150 years

"It's pretty much traditional fair entertainment with an emphasis that it is the 150th," says Bruce Wyman, President of Blandford Fair's Agricultural Organization.

One of the oldest fairs in Massachusetts, the Blandford Fair continues to start new traditions that the whole family can enjoy.

"We came last year when he was little and we had fun he likes to see the animals and run around a little bit so we came back!" fairgoer, Erin Ruwet explains.

Hopefully you were able to attend the final day of the fair but if not, President Bruce Wyman tells Western Mass News they'll start planning the 151st Fair as early as the fall.

"We've learned that we have to be highly adaptable to today's social environment. We try and cater to families and small children."

For a full list of upcoming fairs in western Mass. click here!

