19-year-old Sunderland woman involved in pedestrian accident in Worcester

Worcester police say a 19-year-old Sunderland woman was behind the wheel when she struck a jogger from Connecticut in front of a McDonald's restaurant on Greenwood Street.

The incident occurred Sunday at about noon on Rt. 20.

Here's what police say happened:

"The preliminary investigation indicated that the pedestrian was with other individuals jogging and were waiting to cross Route 20. While waiting, the traffic signal for the east bound traffic turned green. One vehicle in the eastbound lane stopped to let the people cross. At this time the group entered the road way while the light remained green."

While the group was walking across the road, police say a 2001 Buick Century driven by the Sunderland woman, came along. They say she was traveling in the eastbound outside lane and did not see the group crossing.

"The Buick came close to striking a female jogger but did make contact with the male jogger," police noted.

That jogger was a 20-year-old CT man. While he was able to walk to the side of the road on his own, police say he suffered injuries to his neck, head, and left side. The man was treated on scene by emergency personnel and transported to a local hospital. He's currently listed in "stable condition."

A reconstruction team was called in to investigate the accident and the Buick was towed from the scene for a "full mechanical inspection."

Police say while the investigation is still ongoing, at this time they've not filed any citations against the driver. The identity of the jogger and the driver were not released.

