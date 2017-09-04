How local community colleges are responding to Trump’s decision on DACA

The dream could be over for nearly a million people living in America. President Trump is expected to make an announcement about the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program tomorrow.

Western Mass News looked into what that could mean.

Former President Obama created this program better known as DACA through an Executive Order in 2012, for people without serious criminal histories who were younger than 16 when they came to the United States before 2007.

The program granted work permits to these people known as ‘dreamers’ and allowed them to stay legally in the U.S.

But now all that could come to an end.

For months, President Donald Trump has wrestled with the prospect of ending the DACA program. But now the White House plans to delay the enforcement of the President’s decision for 6 months, giving Congress time to act.

“It’s a very, very tough subject. We are gonna deal with DACA with heart,” Trump says.

Here in Massachusetts, more than 9,500 DACA applications have been accepted but there are 23,000 people eligible for DACA status. DACA recipients make up only 1% of Massachusetts’ population, compared to 6% in New York, 29% in California and 14% in Texas.

Massachusetts community colleges are speaking out against this decision, including presidents of schools here in western Massachusetts, such as Holyoke Community College and Springfield Technical Community College.

The presidents of these schools writing in part,

“Ending DACA and subjecting these individuals to deportation not only contradicts our shared values and the inherent principles in our educational missions, but threatens the economic well-being of our region, state, and country. We remain committed to meeting the needs of every person who walks through our doors looking to learn and achieve, regardless of their immigration status."

“People hear about the U.S. as the land of the free,” Jose says.

Jose -- who tells Western Mass News he wishes to remain anonymous -- says he believes that no matter a person’s immigration status, everyone deserves an equal chance.

“People are amazing in their own ways and coming from somewhere else you could bring your cultural ideas or whatever ideas you have and you could introduce it to the U.S.”

In fact, ending DACA could have economic ramifications. According to statistics collected by interfaith worker justice, Massachusetts would lose more than $600 million annually, there would be a $460 billion economic loss nationally and the U.S. economy would lose 685,000 workers.

Trump's administration says, “The president’s priorities on immigration are to create a system that encourages legal immigration and benefits our economy and American workers.”

If the president makes an announcement ending DACA tomorrow, thousands of 'dreamers' here in Massachusetts, and nearly a million nationwide, will find out the future of their American dreams.

