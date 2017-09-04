Holiday traffic following Labor Day weekend

Millions are hitting the road today to wrap up their holiday weekend after squeezing in one last celebration before summer ends.

And that means heavy congestion on the highways and byways of western Massachusetts and beyond

Some things you may want to keep in mind is MassDOT said that peak travel time is between 1pm to 8pm.

Construction projects have also been suspended until Tuesday.

MassDOT is also reminding drivers to stay alert and to not be distracted while driving, emphasizing that your text can wait.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.