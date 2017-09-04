Palmer family seeks help after asphalt dumped on property

A family is begging for help after a huge truck of asphalt was dumped on their elderly father's land.

Driving past the family property that used to be a Christmas tree farm, Ingrid Thompson can’t imagine why someone would ever dump an old driveway without a word.

The mound of rubble on Thompson Road showed up some time last week.

The owner, Ingrid’s father in assisted living is very upset and feels disrespected.

“Very upsetting. Very upsetting that's only going down like that.”

Ingrid and her sister are asking for the public’s help. If anyone saw a truck in that area between Thursday night and Saturday morning to please call police.

“And I expect that he's probably done this to other properties also. Hopefully they will track down who has done it and put a stop to it.”

The family did call a company to try and clean up the mess, but they’re not sure if it will get taken away.

“So we're keeping our fingers crossed on that that they'll be able to clean it up for minimal cost.”

Palmer Police are aware of the situation and have told Western Mass News they are looking into it.

